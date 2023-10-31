Natural Gas Signal: Sees Consolidation In A Bigger Uptrend

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas market initiated trading with a gap lower, reflecting the persistent erratic behavior seen in recent sessions. Beneath the market's current turbulence, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average continues to provide substantial support.

Consequently, it wouldn't be surprising to witness buying interest in this general vicinity. It's worth noting that this time of year typically heralds a surge in natural gas demand due to colder weather. Should the market demonstrate renewed strength, a breakout above the prior trading session's shooting star high could usher in a notably bullish phase, possibly propelling prices toward the $4.00 mark.

On the flip side, should the market breach the 200-day EMA , attention may shift to the 50-day EMA, a significant technical indicator likely to pique the interest of many traders. In any case, expect continued volatility, a characteristic trait of the natural gas market. Moreover, natural gas must remain attuned to geopolitical factors, including developments such as Egypt losing access to Israeli natural gas supplies. Additionally, the European Union may grapple with securing adequate natural gas reserves this winter, potentially fueling upward momentum. Nonetheless, it's important to note that this season is typically unfavorable for selling natural gas for Value on Dips

While recent market activity has witnessed a slight erosion of momentum, it's crucial to recognize the ongoing consolidation phase. This consolidation may serve as a precursor to a robust upward push. The $5.00 level emerges as a longer-term target, and achieving this milestone wouldn't be a surprise. However, a break below the 50-day EMA could alter the landscape, but at present, there seems to be insufficient momentum to pivot toward a longer-term selling opportunity. As things stand, viewing short-term pullbacks as opportunities to secure "affordable gas" appears to be a prudent approach.

In the end, the natural gas market's recent gap lower underscores its characteristic unpredictability. The 200-Day EMA acts as a reliable support zone, with the potential for bullish momentum driven by seasonal factors. Yet, the market remains inherently volatile, and geopolitical developments must be closely monitored. The $5.00 level stands as a realistic long-term target, while short-term pullbacks may offer opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on favorable prices. The market will continue to be one that you will have to pay attention to and look for value on dips.

