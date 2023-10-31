Silver Forecast: Gaps To Kick Off The Week

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver embarked on Monday's trading session with an unmistakable gap higher, reinforcing the bullish fervor that seems to persist.

The focal point now revolves around whether the recent zenith at the $24 mark can be attained, and the prevailing indicators certainly hint at a concerted effort in that direction. Should the $24 level succumb to bullish pressure, it could potentially catapult silver into loftier price ranges.

Nevertheless, it is prudent to exercise caution within this market, given its current reliance on sentiment as the primary driving force. A short-term retracement appears plausible, as futures markets tend to gravitate towards filling gaps over time. Such a retracement could conveniently align with a test of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. This is an area that a lot of people will pay attention to. The market continues to see a lot of reasons to go higher, so a move down to that level will more likely than not be a short-term test.

The evolving market dynamics suggest the formation of a bullish flag pattern. However, confirmation of this breakout is still pending. Attempting to short this market is no easy feat. Yet, if selling pressure materializes, marked by a breach beneath the bottom of Thursday's candlestick, breaking the hammer formation, it could usher in a wave of selling, potentially steering silver towards the $22 level Prudent

It is imperative to acknowledge that the silver market is poised to endure substantial volatility. As traders increasingly view it as a safe haven amid escalating Middle East tensions, this surge in demand is juxtaposed against the backdrop of elevated interest rates. These high interest rates take some of the bullish pressure from precious metals. Furthermore, it is worth noting that silver is a unique position, simultaneously functioning as both a precious and industrial metal, rendering it attuned to the broader moves of industrial demand.

In the end, the silver market stands ready to retain its status as a domain rife with fluctuations. While the current prevailing bias leans toward an upward trajectory, prudence dictates a cautious approach in terms of position sizing. The market's sensitivity to sentiment, along with its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal, imbues it with a distinctive character. The prevailing sentiment may seem bullish, but it remains incumbent upon traders to maintain prudent risk management practices while navigating the silver market during these noisy markets.

