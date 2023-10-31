CPC Revises Fuel Prices

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Oct 31 (newsin) – The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has revised fuel prices with effect from midnight today (31).
Octane 92 Petrol reduced by Rs.9 to Rs.356 per litre Octane 95 Petrol increased by Rs.3 to Rs.423 Auto Diesel increased by Rs.5 to Rs.356 Super Diesel increased by Rs.10 to Rs.431 Kerosene increased by Rs.7 to Rs.249 per litre
