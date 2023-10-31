               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CPC Revises Fuel Prices


10/31/2023 2:19:19 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Oct 31 (newsin) – The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has revised fuel prices with effect from midnight today (31).

  • Octane 92 Petrol reduced by Rs.9 to Rs.356 per litre
  • Octane 95 Petrol increased by Rs.3 to Rs.423
  • Auto Diesel increased by Rs.5 to Rs.356
  • Super Diesel increased by Rs.10 to Rs.431
  • Kerosene increased by Rs.7 to Rs.249 per litre
