Popular Bahamasair Nonstop Flight To Freeport, Bahamas, Returns To Raleigh-Durham International Airport

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) today announced the return of its popular nonstop flight service from North Carolina's Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to Bahamas' Freeport, Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO). Operated by Bahamasair, the direct flight will allow North Carolinians to fly from pines to palms and touch down in Freeport in less than two hours beginning Nov. 12.

Flights will depart from and return to RDU on Thursdays and Sundays year-round – ideal for a long weekend getaway or an extended vacation. Freeport , the second largest city in The Bahamas, is a tropical playground where ecological wonders coexist with idyllic beaches, historic sites, waterfront restaurants and shops filled with Bahamian-made crafts and keepsakes.

"We are excited to relaunch the direct RDU Bahamasair service, especially ahead of the holiday season & winter months," said DPM Cooper.

"We are excited to relaunch the direct RDU Bahamasair service , especially ahead of the holiday season and winter months," said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "With a short two-hour flight time, North Carolinians can easily escape to the warmth of the tropics. To top it off, Freeport and Nassau have activities to suit every traveller's style and budget, from family friendly outdoor excursions and all-inclusive hotels with pool and play areas, to world-class luxury resorts. We cannot wait to welcome you all to our sun-kissed Bahamian shores!"

Travellers wanting to explore more of the islands can continue from Freeport to Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). There, go beyond the beach to experience an island metropolis where the ease of the tropics meets the big city, humming with history, art, nightlife and culture.

Bahamasair is the national airline of The Bahamas, proudly owned by The Bahamas Government. It is known for its strong commitment to safety and its access to 13 popular destinations in the island chain.

Roundtrip airfare from RDU to FPO starts as low as $375 per person, with all-inclusive air and hotel vacation packages priced as low as $789. For booking information, visit the link Bahamasair Flights From Raleigh to Freeport & Nassau .

