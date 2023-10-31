               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction In Own Shares


10/31/2023 2:16:42 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
October 2023 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in October 2023.

Figure of the share buy back programme for October 2023

Share Buy Back Programme Liquidity Enhancement Agreement
Aggregate number of transactions conducted in October 2023 0
0
Average size of the transactions 0 0

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Euro share outstanding excluding share held in treasury 12,296,208
Euro share held in treasury 0
GBP share outstanding excluding share held in treasury 126,294
GBP share held in treasury 0
Total number of shares 12,422,502

31 October 2023

MENAFN31102023004107003653ID1107347557

