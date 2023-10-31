BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction In Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
October 2023 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1
The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in October 2023.
Figure of the share buy back programme for October 2023
|
| Share Buy Back Programme
| Liquidity Enhancement Agreement
| Aggregate number of transactions conducted in October 2023
| 0
| 0
| Average size of the transactions
| 0
| 0
Following this transaction, the Company has:
| Euro share outstanding excluding share held in treasury
| 12,296,208
| Euro share held in treasury
| 0
| GBP share outstanding excluding share held in treasury
| 126,294
| GBP share held in treasury
| 0
| Total number of shares
| 12,422,502
31 October 2023
