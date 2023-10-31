Publishing Of Eimskip's Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investor meeting on 8 November 2023

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its third quarter 2023 results after market closing on Tuesday 7 November.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO, will present the results. The meeting will be held on Wednesday 8 November at 8:30 GMT at the Company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor.

The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on Investors can send questions before and during the meeting to the email .

Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the Company's investor relations website,