Fruit Puree Market Predicted To Garner $7.8 Billion By 2031 At A CAGR Of 6.3% | Allied Market Research

By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. The organic segment is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Fruit Puree Market garnered $4.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $7.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Fruit puree is a processed fruit product that is made by heating, pressing, mashing, and sieving fresh fruit. A healthy substitute for cooking oils is the resulting creamy paste that is semi-liquid. Fruit purees are sometimes used in place of butter or oil by consumers trying to reduce their calorie intake. This can increase the flavor of the baked goods without adding any unhealthy trans fats. While certain fruit purees are pasteurized to reduce the microbial load, purees are often stored in the refrigerator to extend their shelf life. Since no juice or fibrous parts are left out throughout the process, fruit purees preserve all of the nutritious value of fresh fruits. Fruit seeds are typically removed during the processing stage, while some purees are also available with seeds.

The major players analyzed for global fruit puree industry are Agrana Zucker Starke und Frucht Holding AG, Aseptic Fruit Purees, China Kunyu Industrial, David Berryman Ltd, Dennick FruitSource, LLC, Doehler Group SE, Fruit Puree Miami, Grunewald International, Ingredion Incorporated, Milne Fruit Products, Inc., Sicoly Cooperative, SVZ International B.V, The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley, Tree Top Inc., and Uren Food Group.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global fruit puree market based on product, nature, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the food and beverages segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global fruit puree market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cosmetics and personal care products segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

By application, it is classified into cosmetics & personal care products, food & beverage, and others. Further, food & beverage segment is bifurcated into bakery & dairy, confectionary, beverages, convenience foods, and baby foods. The food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fruit puree is used in a variety of drinks, including smoothies, fruit juices, and alcoholic beverages. A rising market exists for juices created from exotic fruit purees, and bartenders employ fruit purees to make cocktails in addition to other uses. This will help the fruit puree market in the food and beverage application segment to flourish. Thus, these fruit puree market trends are driving the market growth.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total fruit puree market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The region that dominated the global fruit puree market in 2021 was Asia-Pacific, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest fruit puree market growth during the forecast period. The region's market is primarily being driven by rising consumer purchasing power and the growth of the foodservice industry. The regional fruit puree market is expanding in part due to the growing use of fruit puree in the food processing sectors, including infant formula, smoothies, snacks, yogurt, sauces, and ice creams.

Fruit puree is used more frequently in a variety of food preparation processes and is renowned for its adaptability in the food and beverage sector. It is frequently used as an ingredient in a variety of food and beverage categories, including baby food, dairy desserts, bakery fillings, everyday foods, beverages, flavors for the food industry, etc. For instance, among Dutch producers of mixed taste drinks, mango is a very popular addition. These mixed-flavor juices, which are sometimes referred to as "Tropical," "Exotic," or "Multivitamin," include some mango puree. Juice blending businesses combine mango puree with a variety of other ingredients to create unique combinations that are appealing to consumers, particularly in Europe.

By product, the berries segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,616.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,853.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9%.

By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,290.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4,332.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

Depending on application, the food and beverage segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,229.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3,956.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.0%.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,485.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,971.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.3%.

