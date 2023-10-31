Top 10 Finalists Named For 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® Presented By A. O. Smith

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award ® Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation has narrowed its 2023 season watch list to 10 of the nation's top quarterbacks.The Golden Arm Award Selection Committee selected the remaining nominees after eight weeks of play based on player performance on-and-off the field. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class.2023 Golden Arm Award Watch List Presented by A. O. SmithJayden Daniels, LSUDillon Gabriel, OklahomaSam Hartman, Notre DameDrake Maye, North CarolinaJ.J. McCarthy, MichiganBo Nix, OregonMichael Penix Jr., WashingtonJordan Travis, Florida StateCameron Ward, Washington StateCaleb Williams, USCThe namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.The 2023 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., as well as other notable attendees at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday, December 7, 2023.Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards for their industry.Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football's two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for more than a century. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes, and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation.To learn more about the Top 10, please visit our YouTube Channel or click here . For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter, @GoldenArmAward, and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Haddock Investments, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Encore, TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, and An Extraordinar Worldwide Chauffeured ServicesAbout A. O. SmithA. O. Smith Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial water heaters. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes, and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. Smith news, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and visit .

