Mendez Tree Service Soars With 50% Growth Through Tree Care Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GREENBRAE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mendez Tree Service, owned by Ivan Mendez, has experienced remarkable success by partnering with Tree Leads Today (TLT), a leading marketing company that specializes in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. Since joining forces with TLT, Mendez Tree Service has witnessed a 50% growth in their business.



Located in Greenbrae, California, Mendez Tree Service serves various towns and counties, including Vallejo, San Francisco, El Cerrito, Fairfax, and more. Ivan Mendez, the owner, shared insights into how TLT's exclusive leads have played a pivotal role in boosting his business.



"It has helped me to make my company known since I haven't been in this business for many years. I have more work since I joined TLT. In general, it has been very helpful in staying active," says Ivan Mendez. TLT's exclusive leads have given Mendez Tree Service a significant advantage over non-exclusive leads that are often shared with multiple competitors.



Ivan Mendez further explains, "TLT leads are more effective; I convert 80% of the customers who call me. Other lead generation companies were a very bad experience because they send leads to up to 3 or 4 companies, making it almost impossible to get a job. What you are offering me is very effective, and I highly recommend you because it has helped me tremendously."



This higher conversion rate has not only increased the revenue for Mendez Tree Service but has also led to significant business expansion. Ivan Mendez notes, "I have bought more equipment to be able to keep up with the jobs." The influx of work has necessitated the need for additional equipment and resources to cater to the growing number of customers.



Geo-targeting, one of TLT's key features, has significantly improved the efficiency of Mendez Tree Service. "When I'm in the same area, I can do 3-4 estimates in just a few hours. I don't have to waste as much time going from one place to another," Ivan Mendez reveals. The proximity of jobs resulting from geo-targeting has streamlined their operations, allowing them to provide more efficient and prompt services to their customers.



Moreover, Mendez Tree Service finds phone calls to be the preferred mode of communication with customers. "That's what I like the most because I can talk to the customer directly. I can ask for details about what they need to do, as well as the address. I can respond at any time. The customer gains confidence. There are customers who ask if I am the person who will come to do the estimate because they feel comfortable talking to the owner of the company."



The success of Mendez Tree Service demonstrates how strategic tree care marketing can significantly elevate a business in the competitive tree care industry. The collaboration with Tree Leads Today has not only increased their customer base but has also led to business expansion and improved operational efficiency.



As Mendez Tree Service continues on its journey of growth and success, it stands as a testament to the effectiveness of TLT's services and the difference they can make in the tree care industry.



