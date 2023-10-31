Fahim Samaha, Ryegate Power Plant President, Unveils Heat Recovery Proposal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fahim Samaha , President of Ryegate Associates, which operates the biomass power plant in Ryegate, Vermont, has unveiled a proposal to install a multi-million dollar heat recovery system to dry clean debarked white millichips to produce premium pellets.The produced pellets would then be used for heating homes and businesses in replacement of fossil fuels or imported pellets by truck, thus contributing to Vermont State decarbonization efforts.The proposal has been met with enthusiasm from local officials and residents, who see it as an opportunity to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve air quality.The Ryegate power plant currently uses whole tree chips to generate electricity, but the new extension project would allow the production of premium white pellets for heating.This would create a new market for Vermont wood products and help to support the state's forest economy, and is totally in line with the VT state's goal of emissions reductions and Vermont's Clean Heat Standard (S.5) enacted in May 2023.Fahim Samaha says that the heat recovery system would also help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state of Vermont with locally produced pellets.The Ryegate Associates pellet project proposal is in the advanced stages of development and permitting, and the company is hopeful that it will be able to secure the necessary funding and permits to begin construction in the near future. If the project is successful, it could have a significant positive impact on the Ryegate community and the state of Vermont as a whole.The premium pellets produced by the extension project will help to reduce Vermont's reliance on imported pellets as well as fossil fuels for heating.Fahim Samaha explains that overall, the Ryegate Associates heat recovery and pellet production project is a win-win for the environment, the economy, and the people of Vermont. It is a project that deserves to be supported by the state and federal governments.

