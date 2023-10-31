The Sweetest Foodies Party Launch In LA To Help Fund Nonprofits Feeding America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Use your social network to make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America and party for good too

Join The Sweetest Foodie Party Club funded by Recruiting for Good to help fund nonprofits feeding America; and earn 12 months of parties to learn more visit

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find talented professionals to fund nonprofits and rewards referrals with 12 months of foodie parties.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We're using our company collaboratively to make a difference fun and rewarding! And launched Join The Foodie Party for working professionals in LA to Do Something Good for You and Party for Good Too!"The staffing agency is helping fund nonprofits feeding America. And creates sweet referral programs for professionals to participate and help generate more proceeds to 'Do Good.'Why Join The Foodie Party 50PlusKickass1. Use your social network to make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and help fund nonprofits feeding America.2. Earn the sweetest parties to experience private culinary dinners and the Best Wine and Food Festivals in LA; for one year (12 months of foodie fun).3. Share your sweet foodie club membership rewards with family, friends, or your favorite plus one.Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "We're using recruiting for good to share proceeds; and fund sweet experiences that improve the quality of your life!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund nonprofits) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Recruiting for Good always looks out for you; Doing Something Good for You + Community Too!Live in LA, Love to Do GOOD, and Party for Good Join 50PlusKickass; The Sweetest Foodies Party Club. Successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America. Earn one year membership to experience every month LA's Best Private Culinary Parties and The Sweetest Wine&Food Festivals. To learn more visit The Club Exclusively Made for 50 Members to Deliver Exceptional Service.

