               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Incursion Claims The Life Of Palestinian Child In Nablus


10/31/2023 2:15:25 PM

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Nablus / PNN / Medical sources announced today, Tuesday, the death of a child as a result of injuries sustained yesterday, Monday, during the Israeli occupation forces' incursion into the village of Zawata, west of Nablus.

Medical sources reported that the child, Mohammed Abdel Qader Al-Kharraz (14 years old), succumbed to his injuries from live ammunition in the chest.

With the passing of the child Al-Kharraz, the total number of martyrs in the West Bank since October 7th has risen to 123 martyrs.

MENAFN31102023000205011050ID1107347524

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search