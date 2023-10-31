Israeli Incursion Claims The Life Of Palestinian Child In Nablus

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Nablus / PNN / Medical sources announced today, Tuesday, the death of a child as a result of injuries sustained yesterday, Monday, during the Israeli occupation forces' incursion into the village of Zawata, west of Nablus.
Medical sources reported that the child, Mohammed Abdel Qader Al-Kharraz (14 years old), succumbed to his injuries from live ammunition in the chest.
With the passing of the child Al-Kharraz, the total number of martyrs in the West Bank since October 7th has risen to 123 martyrs.
