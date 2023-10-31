Alarming Video Footage Exposes Inhumane Treatment Of Palestinian Prisoners By Israeli Soldiers

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /

In shocking images and videos, the brutality and savagery of the occupation forces have been exposed as Israeli soldiers are seen mistreating and assaulting Palestinian prisoners. These videos were widely circulated on social media within the Israeli state, shedding light on the true nature of the Israeli army and its government.

Many journalists and human rights activists consider these videos of the Israeli army's savage treatment of Palestinian detainees as evidence of further war crimes committed by Israeli soldiers, along with violations of international conventions and norms that protect civilians and prisoners of war.

A video shared on social media depicted several Palestinian detainees stripped and violently dragged on the ground by Israeli soldiers in a savage and brutal manner.

Some Palestinian sources reported that these savage attacks were carried out by the Israeli army against Palestinian laborers from Gaza working inside Israel. Other sources stated that these videos featured Palestinian prisoners arrested after the events of October 7th. In both cases, the assaults by Israeli soldiers represent serious violations of human rights and the Fourth Geneva Convention, which safeguards the rights of prisoners and civilians during times of conflict.

Numerous videos have showcased savage assaults on Palestinian prisoners during arrest operations in the West Bank, including the recent brutal arrest of Khader Lafi, a member of Fatah's Organizational Committee and acting Secretary of the Movement in Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem. The videos reveal Israeli soldiers physically assaulting him and using obscene and savage language.

Former Palestinian prisoners who were released after enduring days of suppression and assaults in Israeli prisons have also spoken about the cruel treatment they experienced. They described how Israeli settlers were allowed to enter prison yards and carry out violent attacks on the prisoners as part of repressive measures and assaults inflicted on prisoners within Israeli detention facilities.