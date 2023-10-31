Michelle Bachelet's Fight For Human Rights

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) This time, our guest is Michelle Bachelet, who held the post here in Geneva until August last year. Her time in office was full of challenges, from the Covid 19 pandemic to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She also faced huge pressure to publish a long-awaited report on China's treatment of its Uyghur population.
I've had the chance to personally meet and interview all the UN human rights commissioners except Jose Ayala Lasso, who was in office before my time in Geneva, and Michelle Bachelet. The pandemic lockdowns meant face-to-face interviews were very often not possible. The UN held virtual press briefings, and so journalists got to know Bachelet via our computer screens.
MENAFN31102023000210011054ID1107347506
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.