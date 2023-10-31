Michelle Bachelet's Fight For Human Rights

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) This time, our guest is Michelle Bachelet, who held the post here in Geneva until August last year. Her time in office was full of challenges, from the Covid 19 pandemic to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She also faced huge pressure to publish a long-awaited report on China's treatment of its Uyghur population.

I've had the chance to personally meet and interview all the UN human rights commissioners except Jose Ayala Lasso, who was in office before my time in Geneva, and Michelle Bachelet. The pandemic lockdowns meant face-to-face interviews were very often not possible. The UN held virtual press briefings, and so journalists got to know Bachelet via our computer screens.