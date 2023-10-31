SNB Posts Narrow Profit For January To September

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) عربي (ar) المصرف الوطني السويسري يسجل أرباحاً ضئيلة من يناير إلى سبتمبر



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

According to Tuesday's communiqué, the profit for the period January to September 2023 is CHF1.7 billion. After a high increase of CHF26.9 billion in the first quarter, losses of CHF13.2 billion and CHF11.9 billion occurred in the second and third quarters, respectively.

This is not entirely surprising. The economists at UBS, for example, had expected a loss of between CHF5 and 10 billion for the third quarter.

While the SNB achieved a plus of CHF7.0 billion on its foreign currency positions in the first nine months and also reported a valuation gain of CHF1.1 billion on its gold holdings, which remained unchanged in terms of volume, there was a loss on its Swiss franc positions. It totaled CHF6.1 billion francs.

As usual, the SNB emphasised that its results depend largely on the development of the gold, foreign exchange and capital markets. Strong fluctuations are therefore the rule and conclusions from the interim result to the annual result are only possible to a limited extent.

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .