IT Breakdown Prevented Zurich Airport Take-Offs On Monday Afternoon

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The problem lay with air traffic control Skyguide, as a media spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency. She confirmed a report from“Blick” that it was a technical problem.

As Zurich Airport announced in the evening, the disruption had an impact on flight schedules and meteorological data. No more planes took off between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Landings were still possible.

Swiss passengers were contacted, the airline announced in the evening. It goes on to say that there were numerous delays.

The problem has now been resolved, said Skyguide's media spokeswoman. The flights were delayed by 20 to 100 minutes. According to Zurich Airport, 60 flights were affected. But no flight had to be cancelled.