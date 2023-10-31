Economists Sees Little Tourism Growth After A Record Summer

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) According to their study published on Tuesday, the experts expect only a slight increase in overnight stays of 0.4% - or 66,000 - to 17.5 million overnight stays for the 2023/24 winter season. Last summer the industry recorded a record season with 23.5 million overnight stays.

It is said that foreign guests in particular are likely to offset the expected decline in Swiss guests. Although BAK Economics expects a level in the future that is around 10% above the pre-crisis years, a decline in the number of Swiss guests can be expected next winter by 2.2% or by 208,000.

Meanwhile, demand from Europe is likely to remain positive - experts expect an increase in overnight stays of 2.2% (+115,000 guests).

The long-distance markets, however, present themselves inconsistently. Despite high growth rates, China remains well behind pre-crisis levels and India's otherwise dynamic growth is being dampened by visa problems. Nevertheless, BAK Economics is assuming overall strong growth in the long-distance markets of 5.4% (+159,000 guests).

For the summer of 2024, the experts are forecasting a new record of plus 0.7% to 23.7 million overnight stays. The long-distance markets should more than compensate for the expected decline in European and domestic guests.