Swiss Graffiti Star Finds Home And Renewal In Kosovo

She had expected a conservative Muslim country – scarred and gloomy after the 1998-99 Kosovo War that still casts a shadow on regional politics today. But as soon as she entered the arrivals hall of Pristina International Airport, these preconceived notions melted away."Oh Stern, you are here!" a warm loud voice beckoned.

“The festival organiser opened his arms wide and literally shouted, 'Welcome to Kosovo!'” she recalls with tears of joy.“He took me in his arms and immediately I felt at home.”

Open-minded people, lively nightlife.

At the Street Art & Graffiti Festival Krystel Suire, who prefers to be called Krissy, felt stupid wearing her long-sleeved shirts and pants in the summer heat.“I didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings and thought in a Muslim country this was appropriate attire,” she says.“But as the hip hop music pounded out of the speakers, I was surrounded by many women in shorts and crop tops."

Instead of an oppressive, conservative society, Krissy found open people and a lively nightlife in Pristina.

There were a few trouble spots in her life in Switzerland at the time, which is why the thought of emigrating had already crossed her mind once – but to Kosovo?

To get a feel for the place, she returned to Kosovo for a month soon after that first visit in 2018. On the final night of that test month, she met a man who would become her future flatmate. He agreed to hold a room for her for three days after her return to Switzerland so she could think about it. But already on the way from Geneva airport to her hometown Yverdon-les-Bains, her mind was made. She let him know her decision: she was moving in.

“My move to Kosovo was like a second birth," Krissy says. "I became a new person and made peace with myself.” It is here that Stern made a name for herself as a graffiti artist.