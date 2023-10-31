How Halloween Became Part Of Swiss Culture

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) “Süsses oder Saures!”“Des bonbons ou un sort!” Thirty years ago, most Swiss wouldn't have had a clue what was going on if they had opened their front door to find a couple of eight-year-olds, high on sugar and dressed as witches or skeletons, shrieking“trick or treat!”.

Since the mid-1990s, Halloween has embedded itself, albeit weakly, in Swiss cultural life.“Like Oktoberfests, which now also intoxicate town and country in Switzerland,” wrote the St. Galler TagblattExternal link , referring to German beer festivals.

“Cultural pessimists see domestic customs threatened. And evangelical Christians in particular reject Halloween because it's about occultism and Satanism – regardless of the fact that the event has long since ceased to have any serious religious traits and is largely commercialised. Folklorists rather than theologians are responsible for Halloween, and marketing experts and event organisers for its spread in our country.”