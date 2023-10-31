King Departs On Tour Of Abu Dhabi, Manama, And Doha

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday departed on a tour that includes Abu Dhabi, Manama and Doha top of the tour's agenda will be discussions of how to step up Arab efforts to push for stopping the war on Gaza, in addition to bilateral ties, according to a Royal Court statement Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah is scheduled to meet with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while in Manama His Majesty will meet with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Doha, the King is slated to meet with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein is accompanying His Majesty on the tour Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members



MENAFN31102023000028011005ID1107347496