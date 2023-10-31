Mining Protests Swell As They Enter 9Th Day

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Tuesday, October 31, marks the ninth day of nationwide closures and protests rejecting the opencast mining

contract . Far from the protesters' impetus diminishing, with each passing day more people, trade union organizations and business associations join the popular clamor demanding the repeal of the mining contract and the prohibition of open pit mining exploitation in the national territory reports TVN.

In an attempt to calm things down, President Laurentino Cortizo announced on the night of Sunday, October 29, on national television, a plan to call a public consultation on December 17 to decide whether or not to repeal Law 406, which establishes the relationship contractual between the State and Minera Panamá



However, the Electoral Court refused, warning that conditions do not exist to do so given the turbulent environment in

the country and because the Supreme Court must resolve unconstitutionality claims filed against the law on the mining contract.

Despite the rejection of the electoral body, the Minister of Government, Roger Tejada, presented before the plenary session of the Assembly on the afternoon of Monday, October 30, a bill to carry out the public consultation for the dated proposal by Cortizo (December 17.) In addition to Tejada, the Minister of Commerce and Industries, Federico Alfaro Boyd, also presented another bill that prohibits the granting of new concessions for the exploration, extraction, transportation and benefit of metal mining throughout the national territory.

In addition to the popular consultation, Cortizo had offered last Friday the prohibition by decree of new metal mining concessions, but maintained the contract with the Canadian company, which further inflamed the protests.

The protesters demand a moratorium on mining activity by law, not by decree. Given this, the government also presented a bill to the National Assembly on Monday to prohibit metal mining.

Popular unrest broke out on October 20 when deputies approved after 40 minutes" the law that allows First Quantum

to operate the open pit mine for 40 years. Cortizo promulgated it on the night of that same day.