Biomednewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) To Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) , a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only credit card-size 3D-vector electrocardiogram (“VECG”) platform for patient use at home, announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023. The company will also review recent announcements, ongoing initiatives and anticipated 2024 milestones. HeartBeam CEO and Founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD, President Robert Eno and CFO Richard Brounstein will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Accompanying the conference call will be a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the
company's website . Interested parties should visit
to access the webcast and dial 1-877-704-4453 or 1-201-389-0920 (international) and enter conference code 13741784 to join the call. A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call as detailed in the announcement.
To view the full press release, visit
About HeartBeam Inc.
HeartBeam is a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform intended for patient use at home. By applying a suite of proprietary algorithms to simplify vector electrocardiography (“VECG”), the HeartBeam platform enables patients and their clinicians to assess their cardiac symptoms quickly and easily, so care can be expedited, if required. HeartBeam AIMIGo(TM) is the first and only credit card-sized 12-lead output ECG device coupled with a smart phone app and cloud-based diagnostic software system to facilitate remote evaluation of cardiac symptoms. By collecting 3D signals of the heart's electrical activity, HeartBeam AIMIGo has the potential to provide unparalleled data for the development of AI algorithms. HeartBeam AIMIGo has not yet been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for marketing in the USA or other geographies. For more information, visit
.
