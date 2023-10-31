EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Offer

clearvise AG: EQT notifies acquisition of shares and control to the German Federal Cartel Office

31.10.2023 / 14:55 CET/CEST

Frankfurt/Main, 31 October 2023 - clearvise AG, an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, informs that EQT Fund Management ("EQT") has notified an acquisition of shares and control in clearvise AG to the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt).

After consultation with EQT, the notification is made in view of the historically low Annual General Meeting attendance of clearvise AG. The main purpose of the registration is to create the conditions for a long-term investor to continue supporting clearvise AG in the future. This may include, for example, future opportunistic share purchases or the subscription to any capital increases.





About clearvise



clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company focuses on profitably expanding its portfolio and creates value for all stakeholders with its individual models clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA ( ).





