PAION AG HAS FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS - PRELIMINARY INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATOR APPOINTED

31.10.2023 / 15:16 CET/CEST

Aachen (Germany), 31 October 2023 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A3E5EG5; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard: PA8) announces that, in accordance with the ad hoc announcement dated October 26, 2023, it filed for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the Local Court of Aachen, Insolvency Court, on Friday, October 27, 2023. Furthermore, an insolvency petition was also filed by PAION AG's subsidiary PAION Deutschland GmbH. Attorney Dr. Mark Boddenberg has been appointed as the preliminary insolvency administrator of PAION AG and PAION Deutschland GmbH.





