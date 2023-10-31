|
EQS-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
PAION AG HAS FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS - PRELIMINARY INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATOR APPOINTED
31.10.2023 / 15:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PAION AG HAS FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS - PRELIMINARY INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATOR APPOINTED
Aachen (Germany), 31 October 2023 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A3E5EG5; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard: PA8) announces that, in accordance with the ad hoc announcement dated October 26, 2023, it filed for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the Local Court of Aachen, Insolvency Court, on Friday, October 27, 2023. Furthermore, an insolvency petition was also filed by PAION AG's subsidiary PAION Deutschland GmbH. Attorney Dr. Mark Boddenberg has been appointed as the preliminary insolvency administrator of PAION AG and PAION Deutschland GmbH.
Contact
Ralf Penner
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
PAION AG
Heussstrasse 25
52078 Aachen – Germany
Phone +49 241 4453-152
E-mail
