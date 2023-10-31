EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BAUER Group became target of an attack on IT infrastructure

31.10.2023 / 17:27 CET/CEST

Schrobenhausen , Germany – The IT infrastructure of the BAUER Group has been the target of an attack. Despite the considerable security measures, unknown persons managed to access servers of the company, with the consequence that various systems of the company were shut down or switched off as a precaution on October 30, 2023. Among other things, this also affects the Group's websites.



Bauer has called in additional experts who are currently analyzing the situation together with the IT department. At present, no final statement can be made as to when the individual systems will be able to be restarted.



Therefore, there are currently restrictions for the business partners of the companies of the BAUER Group worldwide.



Bauer has informed the responsible authorities about the incident. The company is aware of its obligations under data protection law and is taking the necessary steps – in consultation with the relevant data protection authorities. The security of the information of employees, customers and partners as well as the company's own data is of utmost importance to the BAUER Group.



The company is working at full speed to find a solution and restart the systems and asks all affected business partners for their understanding for any disruptions.





