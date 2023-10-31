               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
BAUER Group Became Target Of An Attack On IT Infrastructure


10/31/2023 2:11:34 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

BAUER Group became target of an attack on IT infrastructure
Schrobenhausen , Germany – The IT infrastructure of the BAUER Group has been the target of an attack. Despite the considerable security measures, unknown persons managed to access servers of the company, with the consequence that various systems of the company were shut down or switched off as a precaution on October 30, 2023. Among other things, this also affects the Group's websites.

Bauer has called in additional experts who are currently analyzing the situation together with the IT department. At present, no final statement can be made as to when the individual systems will be able to be restarted.

Therefore, there are currently restrictions for the business partners of the companies of the BAUER Group worldwide.

Bauer has informed the responsible authorities about the incident. The company is aware of its obligations under data protection law and is taking the necessary steps – in consultation with the relevant data protection authorities. The security of the information of employees, customers and partners as well as the company's own data is of utmost importance to the BAUER Group.

The company is working at full speed to find a solution and restart the systems and asks all affected business partners for their understanding for any disruptions.


Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797

Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8252 97 1797
Fax: +49 (0)8252 97 2900
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005168108
WKN: 516810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
