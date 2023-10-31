Kerala Releases Draft Export Promotion Policy, Final Notification To Come Out By Jan 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (KNN) The Kerala government unveiled the draft export promotion policy (EPP), which includes a slew of incentives and other institutional supports for stakeholders.

The draft policy makes a strong case for adopting targeted strategies and initiatives for enabling exporters to tap the wide range of high-quality goods and services from the state.

The policy is drawn up by the state's investment promotion agency Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) on behalf of the Department of Industries and Commerce (DI&C).

The final policy is expected to be notified by January 2024. The EPP propose a range of supportive measures including a district-oriented approach to tap the outside markets for products from different regions.

Kerala is already a prominent exporter of an assortment of merchandise like spices, marine products, tea, ayurvedic and healthcare products,

tourism

and IT and ITeS services.

Still, there is immense scope to bolster the revenue-spinning sector through strategic actions including creation of a value-chain and adding more goods and services in its exporting list.

The focus sectors identified by the draft EPP include spices, horticulture and agriculture products, sea food, processed food products, engineering goods, petrochemical products, organic and inorganic chemicals, textiles and garments, defence and aerospace, electronics and ancillary engineering and

technology, ayurveda and pharmaceuticals and healthcare among others.

(KNN Bureau)