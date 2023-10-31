Futuristic Technology Needed To Achieve Target Of $5 Trillion Economy: Union Minister Gadkari

(MENAFN- KNN India) Guwahati, Oct 31 (KNN) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed on the need to implement futuristic technology to fulfil prime minister Narendra Modi's vision of a five trillion dollar economy and an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Speaking at a special convocation of Assam down town University, the Union Minister stressed on futuristic technology across all sectors for ensuring the country's accelerated growth, emphasising on the role of students in achieving the goal.

He maintained that research has to be result-oriented with proper analysis of the market before venturing into any project. He also emphasised that the research should ensure that products have value-addition and multiple benefits for the economic sector in diverse ways.

The union minister said that before carrying out research, the focus should be on proven technology, economic viability, availability of raw materials and marketability of finished products.

Gadkari exhorted the students to focus on contributing towards nation-building through innovative means. The minister also visited the Kamakhya temple and paid obeisance before the Goddess atop Nilachal Hill in the city.

(KNN Bureau)