Briskpe Introduces Cross-Border Payments Solution For MSME Exporters

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Oct 31 (KNN) BriskPe has launched cross-border payments solution, particularly for Micro, Small and Medium-sized enterprise (MSME) exporters.

The Mumbai-based cross-border payments platform is poised to transform the landscape where the hurdles of high transaction costs, exchange rate fluctuations, and payment delays have long thwarted businesses' international aspirations.

BriskPe aims to eliminate the burden of excessive transaction fees and the unpredictability of exchange rates.

"Our mission is clear to revolutionise cross-border payments and bring the world closer for Indian businesses. With the launch of BriskPe, we're empowering entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and the entire business landscape to flourish on the global stage like never before," said Sanjay Tripathy, Co-Founder & CEO of BriskPe.

BriskPe's approach offers exporters an opportunity to thrive in the global market. By removing the financial and administrative complexities associated with cross-border transactions, BriskPe is transforming the way businesses approach international trade, making it more accessible and lucrative for all.

"At BriskPe, our vision is to simplify international trade to the level of local commerce. We believe that every local business in India has the potential to flourish on the global stage. With our innovative solutions, we're leveling the playing field and empowering local businesses to compete globally without the traditional barriers and complexities," Tripathy said.

(KNN Bureau)