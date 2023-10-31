Biomednewsbreaks Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Acquires Research Assets To Accelerate PAX-101 NDA Submission

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a pioneering biopharmaceutical company specializing in cutting-edge treatments for neurological disorders, today announced the successful acquisition of certain suramin research assets from Rediscovery Life Sciences (“RLS”). The assets were previously dedicated to the study of suramin's potential efficacy in treating acute kidney injury resulting from chronic kidney disease. According to the announcement, the newly acquired data from RLS will play a crucial role in bolstering PaxMedica's ongoing efforts to support the submission for the approval of PAX-101, specifically for the treatment of African sleeping sickness caused by the Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense parasite.“Acquiring the research assets from Rediscovery Life Sciences marks a significant leap forward in our journey to expedite the NDA submission process for PAX-101,” said Howard Weisman, chairman and CEO of PaxMedica, in a recent statement regarding the significance of the acquisition.“This valuable addition of data will significantly contribute to our mission of delivering effective and life-saving treatments for human African sleeping sickness.”

About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) designed to address challenging neurologic disorders. Its scope encompasses a spectrum of conditions, from neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”), to the debilitating myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (“ME/CFS”), marked by both physical and cognitive burdens. PaxMedica prioritizes the advancement and evaluation of its flagship program, PAX-101-an intravenous suramin formulation-primarily focused on ASD treatment, while also broadening clinical insights into its potential applications for conditions such as ME/CFS. For more information, visit

The latest news and updates relating to PXMD are available in the company's newsroom



