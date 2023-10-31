Investornewsbreaks Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Announces Pricing Of $4M Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS)

is a medical technology company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients suffering from dentofacial abnormalities and/or mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and snoring in adults. The company has announced its entry into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 980,393 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $4.08 per share in a private placement priced at-the-market for purposes of Nasdaq rules. In addition, Vivos will issue to the investor a five year Series A Warrant to purchase up to an aggregate of 980,393 shares of common stock and an eighteen (18) month Series B Warrant to purchase up to an aggregate of 980,393 shares of common stock. The Series A and Series B Warrants will have an exercise price of $3.83 per share and will be exercisable immediately following the date of issuance. Subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, the closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about Nov. 2, 2023. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $4.0 million, of which Vivos intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild-to-moderate OSA in adults. It has proven effective in approximately 40,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,800 trained dentists. The Vivos Method includes the Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (“CARE”) appliance therapy and associated protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (“VIP”) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method. For more information, visit

.

