Midcoast Properties, Inc. Welcomes New Associate

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Midcoast Properties, Inc, is pleased to announce Thomas Murphy has joined our team as a Sales Associate. Thomas, a real estate professional in the state of South Carolina, attended the University of South Carolina and prior to joining Midcoast Properties, spent the last two years working as a self storage development analyst. Thomas is eager to use the knowledge he gained as an analyst to focus on cultivating new relationships and supporting existing Midcoast clients. Thomas currently resides in Charleston, South Carolina.



Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast focusing on the Self Storage industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. We are excited to have Thomas as an addition to our sales team.



To contact Thomas, give him a call at 803-422-6131 or 843-342-7650, or email him at Thomas midcoastproperties.

