PHIC, A Peer-To-Peer-Based Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list PHIC on 31th October 2023, at 10:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the PHIC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 30th October 2023, at 10:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







What is PHI Chain

PhiC (Phi Chain), also known as the Golden Section Blockchain, was founded by PhiC Labs (Phi Chain Labs). The development of the PhiC mainnet began in February 2017. After three years of optimizing algorithms and compiling the core, the source code was made open to the public in March 2020, marking a significant milestone in the world of blockchain with the introduction of Phi Chain.

The concept of the“golden section” involves dividing a whole into two parts in a specific ratio, with the proportion of smaller parts to larger parts equal to that of larger parts to the whole, approximately 0.618. This proportion is widely recognized as the most aesthetically pleasing and is commonly referred to as the golden section. It is characterized by its strict proportionality, artistic harmony, and profound aesthetic value. The golden section has the ability to evoke a sense of beauty and is considered the most ideal proportion in architectural art.

Phi Chain leverages the Merck algorithm developed by MIT, which has dramatically improved the parallel data processing and analysis capabilities. This breakthrough has brought blockchain technology into a new era, achieving processing times on the order of milliseconds per million operations. The Merck algorithm has significantly enhanced the efficiency of the blockchain application layer, addressing issues related to network congestion and high transaction fees.

In Phi Chain, the consensus layer incorporates PoAC (Proof of Accord-callback), a unique consensus mechanism designed to overcome the challenges faced during the master node upgrade in 2021. This mechanism, known as consensus callback consensus, encountered a verification bottleneck bug, leading to irreversible block confusion and closed block cycles.

Phi Chain (abbreviated as PhiC, token symbol: φ) is a peer-to-peer-based cryptocurrency and an open-source software project released under the MIT / X11 license. It empowers users to make instant payments to anyone around the world. Phi Chain is inspired by Byzantine fault tolerance in blockchain technology and establishes a trust mechanism through Merck + PoR. In this decentralized network, any participant can become a node, serving as both the provider and verifier of trust. Compared to other mainstream blockchain technologies, PhiC offers greater data capacity and data mining capabilities.

The creation and transfer of the Golden Section (Phi Coin) are facilitated by an open-source encryption protocol, free from the control of central institutions. Similarly, the credit validation within the Golden Section Chain operates independently from central organizations, and the mutual certification logic among nodes simplifies and expedites the trust in the token.

