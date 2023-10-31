REV3L, A Multi-Layered Cyber Security Platform, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list REV3L on 31th October 2023, at 11:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the REV3L/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 31th October 2023, at 11:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







What is REV3L

REV3L is a patent-pending multi-layered cyber security and anti-counterfeit technology, that protects and authenticates creators, IP owners, and end users' digital assets.

REV3L provides a full suite of security solutions, including multi-layer authentication and a unique verification process, where a secured registry and a trusted third-party consensus layer verify the authenticity of any assets in real time. As for the authentication, it utilizes a custom algorithm to authorize access based on Lida technology.

REV3L is positioned to become a standard for digital media security similar to the worldwide standard GIA which protects Diamonds. Each diamonds has leser etch of the unique identifier Rev3al which has the Rev3al unique digital ID.

It targets three groups of users, artists& content creators, investors& business owners, collectors& gamers. It secures the authenticity of the digital asset and adds value to the work. It also adds cutting-edge and moving target layers of protection against counterfeiting and protects the most valuable IP in the digital space. Brands, influencers, creators, and publishers can authenticate their copyright with REV3L Technology. Meanwhile, collectors and gamers can verify a purchase and maintain its value in the marketplace using REV3L Technology. Visual on platform or even real-world physical multi-factor authentication of the digital assets.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About REV3L

REV3AL is at the forefront of security technology in the Web3 & Blockchain space, with the goal of providing new & dynamic security solutions to protect creators, artists and users. REV3AL offers the ability to protect digital media assets such as NFTs, Avatars, In-Game Assets, and more, by applying a unique, encrypted marker that follows the asset around the internet providing protection at the core creation level. With plans for its own NFT Marketplace and Avatar Creation Portal, REV3AL will provide a fun and engaging, but still security-centric, user experience. For more information, please visit the official website .