Urgent: 5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits 103 Km SSE Of Birjand, Iran - USGS

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 103 km SSE of Birjand, Iran at 0913 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 32.05 degrees north latitude and 59.76 degrees east longitude. ■
