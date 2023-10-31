               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Urgent: 5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits 103 Km SSE Of Birjand, Iran - USGS


10/31/2023 2:05:31 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 103 km SSE of Birjand, Iran at 0913 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 32.05 degrees north latitude and 59.76 degrees east longitude. ■

  Famagusta Gazette

