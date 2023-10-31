               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Urgent: 6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Near Coast Of Central Chile - GFZ


10/31/2023 2:05:30 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted near coast of Central Chile at 1233 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said. ■

  • Famagusta Gazette

