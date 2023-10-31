Hamas Says Israeli Troops“Stationed” In Gaza Amid Fresh Ground Invasion

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Israeli troops entered the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday and were stationed in the Al-Tawam area and Al-Karama neighborhood in the Palestinian enclave, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry said.

Ministry spokesperson Iyad al-Bozzom added that some Israeli army vehicles advancing towards al-Rasheed Street appeared to be in a move to cut off Gaza City and the north from the south.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its army had“fierce battles” against Hamas“deep in the Gaza Strip.”

The IDF noted that, during the past day, Israeli troops attacked hundreds of military targets of Hamas, including anti-tank missile and rocket launching posts below shafts and military compounds inside underground tunnels, and killed“numerous” Hamas militants. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author