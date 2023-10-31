Hamas Says Israeli Troops“Stationed” In Gaza Amid Fresh Ground Invasion

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Israeli troops entered the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday and were stationed in the Al-Tawam area and Al-Karama neighborhood in the Palestinian enclave, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry said.
Ministry spokesperson Iyad al-Bozzom added that some Israeli army vehicles advancing towards al-Rasheed Street appeared to be in a move to cut off Gaza City and the north from the south.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its army had“fierce battles” against Hamas“deep in the Gaza Strip.”
The IDF noted that, during the past day, Israeli troops attacked hundreds of military targets of Hamas, including anti-tank missile and rocket launching posts below shafts and military compounds inside underground tunnels, and killed“numerous” Hamas militants. ■
Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN31102023006374013804ID1107347411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.