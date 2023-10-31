               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Urgent: Israeli Army Enters Northern Gaza: Hamas


10/31/2023 2:05:22 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Israeli ground forces entered the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday and were stationed in Al-Karama in the Palestinian enclave, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry said.

Author
  • Famagusta Gazette

MENAFN31102023006374013804ID1107347410

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search