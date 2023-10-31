Urgent: Israeli Army Enters Northern Gaza: Hamas

( MENAFN - Famagusta Gazette) The Israeli ground forces entered the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday and were stationed in Al-Karama in the Palestinian enclave, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry said.

