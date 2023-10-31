Biden Issues Executive Order On Addressing AI Risks

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday issued an executive order aimed at establishing safety and security standards for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and addressing the risks of the new technology.

“The Executive Order establishes new standards for AI safety and security, protects Americans' privacy, advances equity and civil rights, stands up for consumers and workers, promotes innovation and competition, advances American leadership around the world, and more,” the White House said in a statement.

The order requires“developers of the most powerful AI systems” to share their safety test results and other critical information with the U.S. government before they are released to the public.

The order, which Biden signed at the White House, also directs agencies to set standards for that testing and address related chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity risks.

Under the order, the National Institute of Standards and Technology will set the rigorous standards for extensive red-team testing to ensure safety before public release.

The Department of Homeland Security will apply those standards to critical infrastructure sectors and establish the AI Safety and Security Board.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department will“develop guidance for content authentication and watermarking” for labeling items that are generated by AI, to make sure government communications are clear.

The order also sets out requirements for intellectual property regulators and federal law enforcement agencies to address the use of copyrighted works in AI training, including a call to“evaluate AI systems for IP law violations.” ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author