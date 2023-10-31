Türkiye's Tourism Revenues Reach 41.9 Bln USD In Jan.-Sept

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Türkiye has earned 41.9 billion U.S. dollars in tourism revenues in the first nine months of 2023, the Turkish Statistical Institute said Tuesday.

The country received 44.6 million visitors from January to September, registering a 13.2 percent year-on-year increase.

Tourism revenues between July and September reached 20.2 billion dollars, a 13.1 percent growth from the third quarter last year. In the same period, nearly 22.4 million visitors arrived in the country, 12 percent of whom were overseas Turks.

The average spending per night for each visitor totaled 103 dollars, according to the official data.

Visitors' spending on sports, education and culture increased by 33.3 percent, on accommodation by 26.1 percent, and on food and beverage by 24.6 percent, while their tour services expenditures dropped by 1.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter. ■

