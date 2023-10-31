Chinese Astronauts Return To Earth After Five-Month Space Station Mission

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shenzhou-16 crew consisting of three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth safely on Tuesday, after completing a five-month space station mission.
Shenzhou-16's return capsule, carrying the astronauts touched down at the Dongfeng landing site on Tuesday morning, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The Shenzhou-16 astronauts are in good health and the Shenzhou-16 manned mission proved a success, China's News Agency (Xinhua) said.
The crew, which remained in orbit for 154 days, carried out a total of 70 space experiments. During the mission, the Shenzhou-16 crew performed a space walk, delivered a lecture from the space station, and on several occasions assisted with the movement of cargo.
