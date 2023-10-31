UDST Opens Admission For Winter 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has opened applications for the winter 2024 semester, enabling prospective students to apply online via the UDST website, edu," for selected programs.

Excitingly among those programs open for enrollment are the recently launched degrees developed to address changing market needs and tailored to direct application in Qatar. These include the Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering with a strong focus on LNG shipping; Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Smart Manufacturing which enables students to integrate high-level skills in managing design processes; and the Master of Science in Sustainable Tourism with a strong focus on eco-tourism and heritage tourism.

UDST President Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Naemi said, "Each semester we have enormous interest in our programs from prospective students and their families. This reflects how sought-after applied education is, and the pivotal role it plays in co-developing the knowledge and skills required by students to successfully enter tomorrow's workforce. UDST is the leader of technical and vocational education in Qatar. Unwavering in our commitment to ensure more than just academic education, we also provide a wide range of engaging extra-curricular and sporting activities on campus and equip students for professional success throughout their lifetime."

Spanning five colleges - Engineering and Technology, Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education - UDST offers 64 diverse and comprehensive programs, including five Master's programs especially developed to address market needs in relevant fields.

The University facilitates immersive learning, involving critical thinking and integrative experiences through simulated environments, as well as workplace training and an overall focus on applied education. This approach allows students to gain in-depth expertise in their respective study fields and ensures they possess practical, employable skills with which to enter an increasingly competitive workforce. (QNA

