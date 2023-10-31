Palestinian Boy Martyred Near Nablus

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A 14-years-old Palestinian succumbed to serious wounds sustained yesterday after the Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Zawata, west of Nablus.

Medical sources reported that Mohammad Abdul Qadir Al Kharaz was shot by live bullets in the pelvic area, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

With the killing of Al Kharaz, the number of Palestinian martyrs in the West Bank since Oct. 7 rises to 123.

In Tobas, seven Palestinian was injured, including two critically, after the occupation forces shot them during confrontations in the city. (QNA)

