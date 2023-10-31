Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Targeting Remaining Hospitals In Gaza Strip Deepens The Genocide

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the targeting of the remaining hospitals in the Gaza Strip to be a deepening of the genocide being committed by the occupying state in Gaza.

Targeting hospitals deprives Palestinian citizens and patients of their basic right to healthcare and widens the forced displacement of citizens, especially since thousands of them sought refuge in hospitals to escape the airstrikes, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry called on the international community to hear the screams and suffering of the Palestinian citizens and the reports from international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, which confirmed the collapse of hospitals and the entire infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. It also called for taking the necessary measures endorsed by international law to protect hospitals.

The Ministry condemned the deliberate targeting of the remaining hospitals, health centers, ambulance vehicles, and medical and ambulance crews working in the Gaza Strip, through direct airstrikes with military warplanes, damaging parts of them, or bombing their surroundings.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that stopping the war is the right path to protect civilians and ensure access to their basic needs. (QNA)

