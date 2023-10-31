Southwire's Huntersville Plant Recognized For The Eighth Year With Air Compliance Excellence (ACE) Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southwire's facility in Huntersville, N.C., has again been recognized for its efforts in achieving compliance with air quality permits by receiving the annual Air Compliance Excellence (ACE) Award. This is the sixth consecutive year the Huntersville Plant has received the award and the eighth time overall.

The Mecklenburg County Air Quality ACE Awards began in 2014 to promote local industries' efforts to comply with air quality permits within the county.

To be eligible for the award, facilities are required to meet all terms of their air quality permit for an entire year. This includes submitting reports, notifications, fee payments, emission testing and annual inspection with no violations of nuisance, dust or odor complaints of the site.

