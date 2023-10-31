Israel-Gaza War: 'Deeply Flawed' Benjamin Netanyahu On India's Abstention In UN Vote

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the Israel-Gaza war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the United Nations General Assembly resolution a 'humanitarian truce' deeply flawed reported by ANI, while answering on India's abstention in the UN vote as it did not condemn the Hamas attacks, Netanyahu said,“I think that resolution was deeply flawed and I am sorry to say that even many of our friends did not even... insist that there could be a flaw or a powerful condemnation of the horrors that were committed here...that there are horrors that no civilised country, including your country and so many others would tolerate.”Israel-Gaza LIVE“So I hope we don't see a repeat of any of these kinds of resolutions,” Netanyahu added United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an“immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce\" between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza Read: Why did India refuse to back UNGA resolution on Israel-Gaza crisis? ExplainedHowever, India has abstained from a call for the protection of civilians and upholds legal and humanitarian obligations General Assembly adopted the Jordanian-led draft resolution with 120 votes in favour, while 14 countries voted against it, and 45 nations, including Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania, and Greece, chose to abstain from voting on the resolution Read: Israel-Gaza war enters 25th dayThe UNGA also demanded \"continuous, sufficient and unhindered\" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Yojna Patel on October 27 in her remarks at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Emergency Special Session on the Israel-Hamas war said,“India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and the astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility.”Also Read: The Global War on the JewsIsraeli ground forces launched an attack on Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza on Tuesday. As reported by AP, the military reported that more than three weeks into the conflict, approximately 800,000 people had evacuated the area. Simultaneously, warplanes continued to carry out airstrikes throughout the sealed-off territory.(With inputs from agencies)

