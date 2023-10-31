No Plans To Raise More Equity Any Time Soon: AM Green And Greenko Founder Mahesh Kolli

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: A day after Gentari Sdn Bhd, GIC Holdings Pte Ltd and AM Green promoted by the founders of Greenko announced one of the largest global green ammonia production plan, Mahesh Kolli, the founder-president and joint managing director of Greenko, said in an interview that the group will be raising equity for AM Green Molecules, AM Green Technology and Solutions, and AM Green International at an“appropriate time.” AM Green is also in talks with domestic and international lenders to secure debt and construction of the ammonia plant that will begin next week. Once it achieves 5 MTPA green ammonia capacity, AM Green will aim for $4 billion revenue and $1.6 billion Ebitda run rate. Additionally, AM Green Molecules plans to produce 0.5 MTPA of in-situ green hydrogen, 1 MTPA of green e-methanol, and 1.5 MTPA of green caustic soda, green chlorine, and high-value downstream chemicals by 2030, he added. Edited excerpts:

MENAFN31102023007365015876ID1107347357