'Cold-Blooded Killing': Manipur Cop Shot Dead By Militants In Moreh, CM Biren Singh Assures Justice

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A police officer was shot dead by suspected militants in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has dubbed it a 'cold-blooded killing' and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

“Deeply saddened by the cold-blooded killing of SDPO Chingtham Anand, OC Moreh Police this morning. His dedication to serve and protect the people will always be remembered. The perpetrators will be brought to justice,” he tweeted development comes amid continued unrest in the north-eastern state – mere weeks after several civil society organisations demanded the removal of state forces from the border town READ: 'NE inhone disturb kar diya': Rahul Gandhi interviews Satya Pal MalikThe SDPO was injured after a group of insurgents fired at cops while they were inspecting a newly constructed helipad at Eastern ground in the border town dominated by Kuki-Zo community people. Police officials told PTI that Anand had succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a primary health centre in Moreh operation has since been launched in the area to apprehend the militants in Manipur has claimed more than 180 lives over the past few months. The unrest began in May after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Security forces have seized a slew of weapons and dismantled six bunkers built by armed miscreants in Manipur's Imphal East and Churachandpur districts. A police statement on Monday said officials had seized four firearms, 20 hand grenades and five empty magazines of rifles from Sanjenbam Khullen, Gouranagar and Terakhong village in Imphal East district in the past 24 hours.

Six firearms including two 9 mm pistols along with 21 hand grenades and one mortar shell were recovered from Sanjenlok hilltop and Eshingthembi hilltop in Imphal East district. Two firearms including one country-made heavy mortar from D Moljang village in Churachandpur district Manipur Police has also arrested more than 10 people from Myanmar over the past few days. They stand accused of illegally entering Indian territory before stealing furniture and other household items from abandoned residences of Meiteis.(With inputs from agencies)

