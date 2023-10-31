Israel Bombs Jabalia Refugee Camp In Gaza In One Of The Biggest Massacre Yet

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Gaza war: In what is being considered the biggest massacres of the ongoing war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Gaza, at least 50 bodies were recovered' from rubble after Israeli airstrike on Jabalia refugee camp completely destroyed the shelter.

Gaza's interior ministry reported the Jabalia refugee camp has been“completely destroyed” by Israeli bombardment LIVE updates on Israel-Gaza war here“These buildings house hundreds of citizens. The occupation's air force destroyed this district with six US-made bombs. It is the latest massacre caused by Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip,” spokesman Iyad al-Bazum told reporters outside of a hospital in Khan Younis, Israel struck 300 targets during its fourth night of land operations in northern Gaza footage has shown at least 50 bodies recovered from rubble after an airstrike hit several houses in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday afternoon health ministry in Gaza said in a statement there were“more than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp.”\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!AFP reported that dozens of onlookers could be seen standing on the edges of two vast craters as people searched for survivors, and that its video footage from the scene showed at least 50 bodies recovered resident Ragheb Aqal a described the bombardment to AFP as“an earthquake” which shook the entire refugee camp.“I went and saw the destruction ... homes buried under the rubble and body parts and martyrs and wounded in huge numbers,” the 41-year-old told AFP.“There's no exaggerating when they talk about hundreds of martyrs and wounded were still“transporting the remains of children, women and elderly”, he added humanitarian toll in Palestine's Gaza, aused by relentless iSraeli bombardment, has sparked a global backlash, with aid groups and the United Nations warning time is running out for many of the territory's 2.4 million people denied access to food, water, fuel and medicine.



