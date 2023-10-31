'We Hold On To Everything You Gave Us': Neha Dhupia Pays Tribute To Father-In-Law Bishan Singh Bedi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A week after former cricketer and Angad Bedi's father, Bishan Singh Bedi, died, his daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia on 31 October wrote a heartfelt tribute the tribute, posted on Instagram, Dhupia remembered her father-in-law as her strength. Se wrote, \"We hold on to everything you gave us the morals the memories, the love the laughs the lessons, the strength, and the sweetness we have you in our heads and hearts forever as we inch back n try and get some life into the numbness we feel right now Love you Dad (sic).\"ALSO READ: Legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77; PM Narendra Modi, players, politicians express condolencesShe posted 10 photographs, sharing the memorable days with the late Bishan Singh Bedi's her Instagram post:It is to be known that Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on 23 October, which is around the same time his son Angad Bedi won gold at the International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai. He dedicated his award to his father's note:Sharing a heartwarming note on behalf of his family on October 24, mourning the demise of his father, Angad wrote,“Isn't it completely in Dad's character to bowl us over with the ultimate spin ball, one that even we never saw coming. While we are in shock and overcome with grief, we find solace in knowing that he lived a rich, fearless and full life that inspired many. We are moved by each and every message of love we have received, publicly and personally. Thank you to everyone for celebrating his grit, humour and a giant heart. It is heartwarming to see how many generations Dad inspired through his life. Every day of his life was spent in devotion to his family and faith, and in service to his Waheguru. He epitomised living a life that was Nirbhau-Nirvair and we are comforted in knowing that he is with His Beloved now (sic).”\"Dad, we were blessed to have you as our fearless leader. We will strive to live by your motto - to observe and absorb. Keep guiding us from the great beyond. In love and faith (sic),\" it concluded agency inputs.



